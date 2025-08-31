Point72 Italy S.r.l. Sells 11,769 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Point72 Italy S.r.l. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

