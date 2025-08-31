ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.2%

INTU opened at $667.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $747.30 and a 200-day moving average of $677.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.62.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,817 shares of company stock worth $82,475,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.