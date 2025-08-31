First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.80. 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.542 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

