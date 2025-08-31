Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$46.06 and last traded at C$46.29. Approximately 270,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 309,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.37.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

