Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.06 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 84.11 ($1.14). Approximately 9,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.39 ($1.15).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The firm has a market cap of £74.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

