Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Embracer Group AB (publ) (LON:0GFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.06 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 84.11 ($1.14). 9,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 73,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.39 ($1.15).

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.99. The stock has a market cap of £74.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

