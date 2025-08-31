Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 71.60 ($0.97). Approximately 885,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 574,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.96).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,110.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.52.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

