Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$62.31 and last traded at C$62.22. Approximately 48,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.92.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.09.

