Quarry LP Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quarry LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 469.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

