The Progressive Corporation $PGR Position Increased by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates grew its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 5.7% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Progressive were worth $265,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $1,509,141.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,703.04. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $247.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.