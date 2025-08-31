Royal Bank of Canada Has $851.40 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,128,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,304,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $851,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 895,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0%

NYSE TSM opened at $231.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.