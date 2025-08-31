Point72 Europe London LLP Grows Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

