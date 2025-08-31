Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 57,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

