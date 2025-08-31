Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 57,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.49.
About Brookfield Property Partners
