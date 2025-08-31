Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.33

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,443,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,096. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 292.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.6% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

