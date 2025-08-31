Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 211,740 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 106,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

