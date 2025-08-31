Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.70 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 178.64 ($2.41). Approximately 16,120,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 13,966,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.60 ($2.41).

Deliveroo Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.54. The company has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 363.27, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. Deliveroo had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deliveroo plc will post 4.037325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 178,000 best-loved restaurants, grocers and retail partners, as well as around 130,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.