Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.87 and last traded at C$9.96. 7,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 10,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$32.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NA

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.