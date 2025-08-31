PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 51,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 184,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
PetroTal Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.