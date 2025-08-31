PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 51,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 184,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

