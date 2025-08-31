AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.07. 11,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 12,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

