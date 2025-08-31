Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. 1,228,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,742% from the average session volume of 43,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Osisko Development Stock Down 2.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.
