Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2025

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDGGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.73). Approximately 34,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 210,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.71).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.35. The stock has a market cap of £38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Sanderson Design Group

(Get Free Report)

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.