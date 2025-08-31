Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.73). Approximately 34,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 210,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.71).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.35. The stock has a market cap of £38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

