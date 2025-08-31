Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.56. 4,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VABS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF

The Virtus Newfleet ABS\u002FMBS ETF (VABS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by both government and non-government entities. VABS was launched on Feb 9, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

