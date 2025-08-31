Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.29 and last traded at $16.26. 7,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Texas Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Texas Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

