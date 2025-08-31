Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1387 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.9% increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

