Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1387 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.9% increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
