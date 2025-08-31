Point72 Europe London LLP Has $45.98 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $263.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

