Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 25,290 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $744,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $458.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $465.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

