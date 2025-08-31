Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $918,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novem Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after buying an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after buying an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

