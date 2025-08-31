Tpg Gp A LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Tpg Gp A LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $59,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $203.70 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.