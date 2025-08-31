Point72 Europe London LLP Increases Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

