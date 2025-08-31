American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

American Bank Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 2,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
American Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.
American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.
American Bank Announces Dividend
American Bank Company Profile
American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
