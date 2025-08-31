American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

American Bank Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 2,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

American Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

American Bank Announces Dividend

American Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 377.0%. American Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

