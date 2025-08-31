American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.99. 31,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 61,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMWL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

American Well Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. American Well has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $32,170.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,177.40. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $42,787.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.33. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,715 shares of company stock worth $110,170 in the last 90 days. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in American Well by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Well by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in American Well by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Well by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

