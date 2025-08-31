Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 21,819 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 2,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

