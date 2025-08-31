ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 40,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 991,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

ContextLogic Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

