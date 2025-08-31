Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.80. 18,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,049,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

