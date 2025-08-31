Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 155,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 296,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.
