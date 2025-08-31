Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 28,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $188.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

