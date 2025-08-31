Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) & Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Financial Contrast

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tyson Foods has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods 1.45% 7.49% 3.77% Beyond Meat -52.27% N/A -22.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyson Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tyson Foods and Beyond Meat”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.38 $800.00 million $2.20 25.82 Beyond Meat $326.45 million 0.59 -$160.28 million ($2.18) -1.15

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyson Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tyson Foods and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 0 12 2 0 2.14 Beyond Meat 2 1 0 0 1.33

Tyson Foods presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Tyson Foods.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Beyond Meat on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods



Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About Beyond Meat



Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

