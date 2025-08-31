JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 17.8% – Should You Buy?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.66) and last traded at GBX 1,154 ($15.58). Approximately 4,164,218 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 676,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($13.23).

JTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,275.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 884.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 884.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,990.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

