ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 29.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were up 29.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). Approximately 15,969,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 6,028,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

ImmuPharma Trading Up 29.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.66.

Get ImmuPharma alerts:

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) EPS for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.