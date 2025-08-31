Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $44,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.35.

LMT opened at $455.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

