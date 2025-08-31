Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1%

D stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

