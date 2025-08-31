Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.27. The stock has a market cap of $230.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $332.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

