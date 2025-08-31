Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.04.

Oracle Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $225.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $634.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

