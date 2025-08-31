Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,272,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,705,430,000 after acquiring an additional 451,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,253,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,519,000 after acquiring an additional 352,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 21.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,571,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,582,000 after buying an additional 1,150,198 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Shell stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.30 price target (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

