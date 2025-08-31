Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.04 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

