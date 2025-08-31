Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Announces $0.33 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3346 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,539.6% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 59,297,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,500,652,000 after buying an additional 58,995,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,898.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,356,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,981 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,425,367,000 after purchasing an additional 785,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,357,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,487,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

