Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of BPYPO opened at $15.00 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
