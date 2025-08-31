Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPO opened at $15.00 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

