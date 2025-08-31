Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2977 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPLS opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

