Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VPLS)

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2977 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VPLS opened at $78.06 on Friday. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
