Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,886 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

