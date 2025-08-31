Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 40,367 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $39,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

